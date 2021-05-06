The IPL 2021 has been postponed indefinitely owing to the number of positive cases in the bio-bubble. A couple of players from Kolkata Knight Riders, two from Chennai Super Kings and one each from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals were tested positive. Looking at the situation around, the BCCI decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely. Now, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly opened up about the breach in the bio-bubble, the possible return of IPL 2021 during an interview. In the interview, Ganguly said that the BCCI will have to do a post-mortem to look for possible reasons for the breach in the bubble. further said that travelling could have been the issue this season. MS Dhoni Reportedly Delays His Return to Ranchi, Will Only Fly Once All CSK Players Depart.

"But travelling could have been an issue," he explained. While speaking about the IPL 2020, the BCCI President opined that last year everything was limited to three venues in a limited space. "There was no air travel involved. Here we had six different venues," he further explained. Ganguly in his interview further explained that one needs to see the situation around the country too and with the way, things are going around, one would never know what would happen.

The BCCI President said that they have been in touch with the other boards and will try and conduct the tournament before the T20 World Cup. He was also quizzed about the reason for not appointing Restrata for securing the bio-bubble in India like they did last year in Dubai, to which Ganguly said that the company does not have a big presence in the country and thus it was feasible to have them on board.

