The relationship between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly turned uglier after the veteran cricket decided to unfollow the former BCCI president on Instagram. This comes right after a video of the two went viral showing the two not shaking hands with each other. After Royal Challengers Bangalore’s game against Delhi Capitals, Sourav Ganguly did not shake hands with Virat Kohli and decided to move forward in the line while Virat Kohli was talking to DC’s head coach, Ricky Ponting. Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians Stand-In Captain, Fined 12 Lakh for Slow Over-Rate During MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

As per a report by the cricketcountry.com, if we closely check who are the people Kohli is following then it does not show the name of Ganguly. Earlier, Kohli used to follow Ganguly and therefore the latter’s named appeared in the following section. Meanwhile, Ganguly still follows Kohli and therefore the latter’s name appears in the following list.

Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly (photo credits: Cricketcountry.com)

Rumours state that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly’s relationship became bitter while the former was Indian captain and the latter was BCCI president. Since Rohit Sharma took over the reigns of captaincy from Kohli, the then BCCI president was removed from his post. With the change in captaincy, the former BCCI president said that the board and the selectors were in charge of the captaincy change.

“It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but, obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats,” Ganguly had expressed previously. Presence of Mind! Trent Boult Takes Catch After Three Rajasthan Royals' Players Collide During GT vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Just one week after the announcement Kohli had made a fiery statement saying that he and the selection were never in contact with each other. During India’s away series against South Africa, Kohli had mentioned during a press conference, “There was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision until the 8th of December. I was told that the selectors had decided that I won’t be ODI captain to which I replied, ‘Okay, fine’. There was no prior communication. That is what happened.”

