South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: South Africa and Pakistan head into Day 4 of the 1st Test 2024 with an exciting contest slated to take place between the two teams. The Proteas would have fancied their chances big time after they were set a target of 148 to win the match, which will also ensure their qualification for the ICC WTC 2023-25 final. But Pakistan made things interesting, reducing the hosts to 27/3 at stumps, with 121 runs still needed to be achieved. The SuperSport Park in Centurion is set to witness a thrilling contest the result of which is likely to be achieved today. SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Stumps: Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad Push Hosts to Tricky 27/3 After Green Shirts Post Target of 148 at End of Day 3.

Pakistan had witnessed a batting collapse of sorts being reduced to 176/6 from 153/3 at one stage. Apart from Saud Shakeel (84) and Babar Azam (50), no other Pakistan batter could get past the fifty-run mark and now, the visitors will need a massive effort from their bowlers. Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah will look to make this chase more tough for the Proteas.

South Africa on the other hand, have Temba Bavuma (0) and Aiden Markram (22) at the crease and will look to put up a partnership of sorts and get closer to the target. With a lot of batting left, a good partnership between these two experienced campaigners will put South Africa in a position to win the game. Will It Rain in Centurion During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 4 at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium? Check Live Weather Forecast.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 1st Test Day 4 takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday December 29. Day 4 of the SA vs PAK Boxing Day Test is set to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 4?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 4 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 4?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, will provide live streaming of the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 4. Fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 4 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).