South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: After a thrilling win in the first test, the South African cricket team will be looking to wrap up their two-game series with Pakistan when the two sides meet in Cape Town for the second test. The Proteas were given a target of 148 in the final innings and it took a captain’s knock from skipper Temba Bavuma to help the side cross the line. Pakistan have given a good account of themselves on the tour and it is not beyond them to mount a comeback here. Their pace attack coupled with a decent middle-order makes them a strong candidate here. South Africa versus Pakistan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 2:00 PM IST. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2024-25: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Cape Town.

The Proteas have made it to the World Test Championship final, their very first ICC event in the longer format. They have a finely balanced team which may lack the big names but are highly effective when it comes to executing the plans. Ryan Rickelton failed to get a big score in both innings of the first test but is expected to keep his place. Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Temba Bavuma will have to do the bulk of the scoring. Dane Peterson and Marco Jansen starred with the ball and the duo will look to continue their good strike rate.

Mir Hamza is pushing for a place in the playing eleven, likely replacing Naseem Shah. Saim Ayub’s place in the side is also under threat but the team management might give the youngster another chance. Babar Azam looked good in patches in the second innings but given his experience, he needs to do more. Aiden Markram Reflects on South Africa’s Journey to ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Final After Victory in SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2025 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 2nd Test Day 1 will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, January 3. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 is set to be start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024-25 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2025 Day 1?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, will provide live streaming of the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 1. Fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. South Africa look the more confident of the two teams and should secure another win here.

