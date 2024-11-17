Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: Sri Lanka will square off against New Zealand in the second of the ongoing three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. Hosts Sri Lanka won the SL vs NZ 1st ODI by 45 runs via the DLS method after rain curtained the second innings to 27 overs. Meanwhile, for SL vs NZ 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming online and TV channel telecast details you can scroll down. SL vs NZ 2024: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out of New Zealand’s ODI Series Against Sri Lanka, Adam Milne Called In As Replacement.

Centuries from Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis propelled Sri Lanka's total to 324, where the duo hit a mammoth 206-run second wicket stand. In reply, chasing 221 in 27 overs after rain-shortened play, New Zealand managed 175 for nine, with openers Will Young and Tim Robinson top-scoring with 48 and 35, respectively. Dilshan Madushanka claimed three wickets for the Lankan Lions, while Asitha Fernando and skipper Charith Asalanka claimed two apiece.

When is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The SL vs NZ 2nd ODI 2024 will take place on November 17, Sunday, and will held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The second ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). SL vs NZ 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of New Zealand ODI Series Due to Hamstring Injury; Dushan Hemantha Named As Replacement.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2024 Match On TV?

The official broadcaster for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI Series 2024 in India are Sony Sports Network. The SL vs NZ 2nd ODI 2024 will be live telecasted on Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels. For SL vs NZ ODI series live streaming viewing options read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2024 Match?

Sony Sports Network holds the digital rights for SL vs NZ ODI series and will provide a live streaming viewing option of SL vs NZ 2nd ODI 2024 on their OTT platform Sony LIV in India. Fans can also switch over to the FanCode app and website to catch live action of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match online, but will need a pass for the same.

