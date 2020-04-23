This Day, That Year: Chris Gayle Scripted IPL History With Record-Breaking 175 Knock Against Pune Warriors India

Chris Gayle (Photo Credits : Twitter)

Chris Gayle is one of the most destructive players in the shorter format of the game and has treated fans a number of brilliant knocks over the years. But on this day (April 23) in 2013, the West-Indian broke record books as playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, he took Pune Warriors India to the cleaners. The Jamaican scored an unbeaten 175, which to this date remains the highest score in the history of IPL and was the fastest T20 century at that time. Chris Gayle Joins St Lucia Zouks After Being Released by Jamaica Tallawahs.

Chris Gayle opened the innings with Tillakaratne Dilshan and took on the Pune Warriors bowling attack right from the onset. The duo stitched up a partnership of 167 runs for the first wicket, with the Sri Lankan contributing 33 runs. In a record-breaking inning, Gayle scored a total of 13 boundaries and 17 massive sixes. Chris Gayle Shares Unseen Clip of '40 Shades of Gayle' from his New York Birthday Party, Universe Boss Seen Partying at a Club (Watch Video).

This knock helped RCB to reach the highest total in the competition's history of 263/5. While chasing this target, Pune Warriors crumbled and could only manage 133/9 in their quota of 20 overs. Gayle had a good time with the ball as well as the Jamaican took two wickets in the game, dismissing Ali Murtaza and Ishwar Pandey.

This was one of the best knocks in the formats and even Gayle himself stunned with his performance. ‘I’m lost for words. It was just one of those days when I was hitting the ball really well and it was coming out of the middle of the bat,’ the West Indian cricket said about his innings.