Stakes were very high for Chennai Super Kings in the game against Mumbai Indians in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, they got off to a worse-possible start, losing six wickets inside the first seven overs. MI speedsters Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah spitted venom with the new ball made an absolute mockery of MI batsmen. This is only the second time in IPL history when a team lost four wickets in three or fewer runs. Netizens were nothing but enthralled seeing the spectacular bowling display of Bumrah and Boult as they heaped praises on the duo. CSK vs MI Score Updates IPL 2020.

Boult, who delivered the first over, drew the first blood by dismissing young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for a five-ball duck. Adding salt to the injury, Bumrah dismissed Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan off successive deliveries in the second over. Though the Indian speedster couldn’t take a hat-trick, CSK eventually lost their fourth wicket in the form of Faf du Plessis who edged a ball off Trent Boult. Skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja also tried to steady the ship, but they also departed soon after. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to MI bowlers’ carnage. Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing Against Chennai Super Kings?

CSK top order when they came to bat against Boult and Bumrah -: pic.twitter.com/Okv3mIDHTb — Él niño🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) October 23, 2020

#CSKvsMI Boult Bumrah CSK trying to reach to Playoffs pic.twitter.com/w1T2lSJAmA — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) October 23, 2020

💥 Three overs 💥 Three wickets 💥 Five runs 💥 One maiden A devastating opening spell from Trent Boult against #CSK in #IPL2020 today 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hVscgGEgaH — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2020

Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hold the humiliating record of lowest IPL total, 49 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2017. Hence, CSK will at least want to cross that mark.

