TV9 Network, India’s No. 1 News Network, is betting big on Cricket, with TV9 Bharatvarsh, the Hindi news channel from the network, picking up key sponsorship in Kolkata Knight Riders for Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and in Trinbago Knight Riders, a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchisee owned by Kolkata Knight Riders. TV9 Bharatvarsh, India’s No. 2 Hindi News Channel, is the Lead Arm Sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders and the Upper Chest Sponsor of Trinbago Knight Riders. With these sponsorships, TV9 Bharatvarsh is set to bat on a new pitch as the channel races towards the final frontier in the Hindi news genre. Kolkata Knight Riders Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Dinesh Karthik’s KKR.

Speaking on the association, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network said, “Cricket is not just a sport in India. It’s a religion. That’s why the TV9 Network, India’s largest news network, has partnered with one of the most exciting teams, Kolkata Knight Riders, for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). With this tie up, we intend to offer exclusive IPL experience to our viewers. The meteoric rise of our national Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh to the No. 2 position is proof that viewers value innovation in their daily news experience.

Venky Mysore, CEO and MD, Knight Riders, said, “We are very excited to partner with TV9 Bharatvarsh. We hope this partnership will emerge to be a game changer for both TV9 Bharatvarsh and our teams, as we provide a platform to reach out to cricket lovers, while TV9 Bharatvarsh brings their content and news expertise”.

Cricket lovers have waited for months, and the interest around the matches is expected to reach feverish pitch as cricket fans get to see their stars in action after a very long hiatus. Team KKR Key Players for IPL 2020: Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for From Kolkata Knight Riders.

CPL which commenced on August 18, 2020 will conclude on September 10, 2020 in Trinidad and features three time champions, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and five other teams.

IPL is scheduled to start on September 19, 2020 in UAE and conclude on Nov 10, 2020, which will feature two time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and seven other teams. KKR Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

About Knight Riders

The Knight Riders brand is the only premier global brand in International Cricket. Through its two franchises Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Knight Riders has established itself as a leading brand in the respective markets. Both the teams have been immensely successful, while KKR has won the IPL championship twice, TKR has won the CPL championship thrice, making the Knight Riders brand valuable to its fan following which is one of the biggest in cricket across platforms.