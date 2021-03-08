New Delhi, March 8: India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday dedicated a heartfelt post to his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The ace cricketer took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable photo of Anushka and their daughter Vamika, along with a sweet note for the woman in his life that read, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men."

Celebrating the occasion of International Women's Day, he added, "Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world."

In the photo, Anushka can be seen cradling the baby with a glowing smile on her face. However, Vamika's face is hidden in the frame, but it is a cute and heartwarming sight, nonetheless. Anushka and Virat had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11. Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021.

The duo got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple had reportedly first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting hitched.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.