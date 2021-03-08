Virat Kohli extended his wishes to all women on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021. The Indian cricket captain took to social media to wish all the amazing women of the world'. In his wish, Kohli wrote women embody the strength of society. A host of other sports personalities also wished every woman a happy Women's Day and mentioned how women in their lives keep on motivating and inspiring them. Every year March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day around the world. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Twin in White at Wriddhiman Saha’s Son’s Birthday Party (View Pic).

"Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world. The strength of society is the strength of women," Kohli said in his wish. Kohli recently overtook MS Dhoni as the Indian captain with most wins on home soil. Under his captaincy, India have also now won 11 consecutive Test series at home. Take a look at Kohli's wish. International Women's Day 2021: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Flags off Walkathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Virat Kohli Wishes on Women's Day

Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world. The strength of society is the strength of women. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2021

Kohli also wrote an emotional note to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on the occasion. "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men," wrote Kohli in a lovely message to his wife and daughter on Instagram.

"Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother," he said. "And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world." Take a look at Kohli's Post.

Virat Kohli Writes Heartfelt Note to Anushka Sharma and Vamika

Ajinkya Rahane, India Test vice-captain, also wished on the International Women's Day. "I feel lucky to be surrounded by so many strong women in my life, thank you for your all unending support. Wishing all the wonderful women a very Happy Women’s Day!" said Rahane in his wish. Take a look at his tweet.

Ajinkya Rahane Thanks All Women in His Life For Their Unending Support

I feel lucky to be surrounded by so many strong women in my life, thank you for your all unending support. Wishing all the wonderful women a very Happy Women’s Day! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 8, 2021

You Make This World a Better Place Says Dinesh Karthik

When you say strong, bold and fierce woman, it's her who I think about! Happy Women's day to all such powerful women... you all make this world a better place!#WomensDay pic.twitter.com/Nn60PsS1Co — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 8, 2021

Women Are Our Strength and Inspiration

They are our strength, our inspiration who have the patience to listen, the willingness to understand, the power to care and a heart that can share. Happy Woman's Day To All The Incredible Woman! Shine On... Not Just Today But Everyday! — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 8, 2021

VVS Laxman, Dinesh Karthik were the other cricketers who extended their wishes on this special day. Women's Day is celebrated to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. Every year a theme is decided to mark the occasion. This year's theme is ''Choose to Challenge''.

