Australia National Cricket Team's fast bowler, Mitchell Starc sent Virat Kohli packing during the first innings of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test. Kohli was dismissed just seven runs. Starc bowled a delivery outside off-stump and star India batter Virat Kohli completely misjudged it, edging it towards the slip. Steve Smith grabbed an easy catch, which sent back Virat Kohli to the dressing room. During the India vs Australia 1st Test, Virat got out cheaply during the first innings but came back with a blasting century in the 2nd innings. KL Rahul Survives Duck After Scott Boland Bowls A No-Ball During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli's Dismissal

