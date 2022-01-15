Virat Kohli has decided to quit Test captaincy. Kohli took to his Twitter account and posted a statement which read, "It has been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now." Kohli's decision came after a day after India lost a series decider in Cape Town against South Africa. Virat Kohli Resigns As Team India's Test Captain, Says 'Have Done the Job with Absolute Honesty'.

Kohli had earlier resigned from T20I captaincy as well. But was stripped off ODI captaincy ahead of India's tour of South Africa. Under Kohli's captaincy, India won Test series in Australia twice and it remains the highlight of his Test captaincy. Kohli, apparently is the only Indian as well as the only Asian captain to record a Test series win Down Under. Apart from series win in Australia, Kohli-led team also won Test matches in England and South Africa. BCCI Reacts As Virat Kohli Quits Test Captaincy, Here’s What Cricket Board Tweeted.

Virat Kohli Test Captaincy Record

Matches Won Lost Draw Win percentage 68 40 17 11 58.82

Virat Kohli's Record in Tests

Virat Kohli's record in Tests... as captain: 5864 runs, ave 54.80, 100s: 20 in 68 Tests not as captain: 2098 runs, ave 41.13, 100s: 7 in 31 Tests — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 15, 2022

Kohli captained India in 68 Test matches, the most followed by MS Dhoni (60). Apparently, under Kohli India won 40 Tests, the most under any captain. Also, Kohli's win percentage of 58.82 is the highest among Indian captains who have captained the side in at least 10 Test matches.

