Virat Kohli, one of the legends of India and world cricket turns 35 on November 5. The man has entertained fans over the years since his debut in the year 2008. Kohli made his international debut in 2008 and has not looked back since. Over all the years, the star cricketer has turned out to become the backbone of the Indian batting order. As a matter of fact, it is his ability to make an impact and win matches for India across formats which have earned him a lot of praise and nicknames like 'Great of all Time', 'King Kohli' and also the most popular of them all-'Chase Master'. Kohli has had impressive records across formats for India and has won the hearts of millions of fans all over the world with this magical performances. When he is at the crease, there's a sense of calmness among the fans as they know that most of the time, he will get the job done. His batting prowess is known to all and what really also sets him apart as an athlete is his superb fitness. Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday to Virat Kohli' at Wankhede Stadium During IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

On the field, he will throw himself around and be an absolute livewire. That also is seen when he is batting as he likes to take on fielders and take quick singles while converting ones into twos and twos, to threes. Kohli has turned out to be a role model not just for many Indians but many others all around the globe. A true icon of the sport of cricket, 'King Kohli' turns 35 and fans would wish he continues to play cricket for a long long time to come. Meanwhile, you can take a look at and also download Virat Kohli wallpapers and HD pics in Team India as well as RCB jerseys. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Indian Cricketer With Sand Sculpture at Puri Sea Beach As He Turns 35.

Virat Kohli HD Wallpaper

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: Twitter @BCCI

As is the case with sports fans, they like to collect pictures and posters of their favourite sportspersons and for Kohli, things are no different. The former Indian captain enjoys a massive following all over the world and fans would be on the lookout for some of the best collection of Virat Kohli's HD pics to use as wallpapers and also share with friends online. Besides being one of the best cricketers, Kohli also engages with fans when he is on the cricket field, often urging them to cheer on loudly and at times, break out into impromptu dance moves. On his 35th birthday, here is a collection of some of the best Virat Kohli HD pics that fans would love to possess and share.

