Wasim Jaffer's meme game has been extreme lately as the former Indian opener's social media page is flooded with funny posts. From asking Mitchell Starc to wishing Brett Lee on his birthday, the KXIP batting coach doesn't leave any opportunity to showcase his cheeky humour. Recently, Jaffer congratulated Mumbai Indians (MI) for lifting their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title but again, in his own trademark style. The former cricketer asked Rohit Sharma's men to take a couple of years off as they have 'earned' it. Fans were left in splits after coming across Jaffer's latest antics as the post went viral in no time. Hardik Pandya Dedicates Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 Triumph to Son Agastya.

"Congratulations @mipaltan ! Now go take a couple of years off, you've earned it. (Winking-face emoji) #IPL2020 #IPLfinal #MIvsDC #RohitSharma," Jaffer wrote while tweeting a picture of Mumbai Indians' player. MI have been absolutely ruthless this season as it's evident that Jaffer doesn't want them to participate in the next two editions of the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, let's look at Jaffer's hilarious message for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Mumbai Indians Win IPL for Record 5th Time.

See Post:

Speaking of the final game, Trent Boult pushed DC on back foot straightaway by dismissing Marcus Stoinis in the very first ball of the contest. In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane also perished without troubling the scorers. Although Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with their respective half-centuries, DC were restricted to a mediocre total of 156/7.

Three Reasons Why DC Lost To MI In Finals!!

The chase proved to be a cakewalk for Mumbai with skipper Rohit Sharma coming back to form. The dashing opener scored a brilliant half-century as his side crossed the line with eight deliveries to left and became champions for the record fifth time.

