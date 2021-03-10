West Indies and Sri Lanka meet in the first One-Day International (ODI). After the interesting T20I series, which West Indies won 2-0, the two teams will lock horns in the three-game ODI series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for WI vs SL ODI live streaming online and tv channel details, then scroll down for all the details.

West Indies will be looking to continue their winning show while the visitors will be hoping to register victory in the ODI series. Both the teams are loaded with quality players and another interesting match is on cards.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings:

The match will be held at the North Sound in Antigua. The two teams will play against each other at 07:00 pm IST. The toss took place at 06:30 pm and Sri Lanka have opted to bat first.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Match?

Unfortunately, the fans in India will not be able to catch up with the game on TV as there are no broadcasters who will be broadcasting the match.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online:

Fans can get the live score updates of WI vs SL 1st ODI match 2021 on FanCode App. Nonetheless, the fans will have to pay a nominal fee for this. The details of the same will be available on the app.

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Angelo Mathews, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.

