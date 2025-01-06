Often underrated, and away from the limelight, Scott Boland is a work-horse bowler for Australia, who rises to the occasion, whenever the pacer is called on to feature for the Baggy Green. Boland in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy was Australia's surprise package, where with 21 wickets, the 35-year-old finished as third highest wicket-taker, where he posed problems for the much-famed batting order of India. Which Team Yuzvendra Chahal is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise The Spinner Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

While economical in Tests, Boland is decent in T20s, where the pacer has claimed 78 wickets from 65 outings. A regular squad member with Australia in the past few years, Boland has not featured much in the Big Bash League (BBL), curtailing his chances of playing in other franchise T20 leagues.

In a nine-year career, Boland has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) only once, in the 2016 season, when the Australian pacer was acquired by now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) for INR 50 lakh. The pacer featured in just two matches under MS Dhoni-led RPS, and claimed two wickets, both coming against Delhi Daredevils now Delhi Capitals in a match-winning cause. Scott Boland Becomes Oldest Pacer To Scalp 50 Test Wickets in Last 50 Years, Achieves Historic Milestone During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Which Team Scott Boland is Part of in IPL 2025?

Unfortunately, Boland did not make it to the player's auction list for the IPL Mega Auction 2025, which automatically made him ineligible for purchase. However, Boland could still feature in the upcoming season as a replacement bowler if a member of any franchise is unavailable.

Given Boland's form, teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Chennai Super Kings might show interest in their disciplined bowler, given their bowling line-ups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).