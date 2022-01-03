India took to field in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers in Johannesburg without regular captain Virat Kohli. The Indian Test captain misses out on the new year’s first Test. While there was no news about Kohli missing the match on the eve of the second Test, it came as a surprise that the right-handed batsman won’t take part in the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022. Well, the reason behind Kohli’s absence is injury. It is upper back spasm that has kept Kohli out of action in the second Test and in his absence KL Rahul has been named as the captain. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021–22 Live Score Updates of Day 1.

“Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test. It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully we'll look to continue that,” Rahul, India’s stand-in captain, said after winning the toss and opting to bat first. India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021-22 Day 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

With Kohli out, India were forced to tinker with the winning combination and thus Hanuma Vihari replaced the Indian Test skipper as the only change. Vihari is expected to bat at number five with Ajinkya Rahane taking Kohli’s spot in the batting order.

India won the first Test at the Centurion and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa, on the other hand, with Kyle Verryenne replacining retired Quinton de Kock and Duanne Olivier replacing Wiaan Mulder.

