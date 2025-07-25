WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: The West Indies cricket team are having a hellish bilateral series against the Australia national cricket team. First, the Windies got whitewashed 3-0 in Tests. Now, in the ongoing five-match T20I series, they are down 2-0. If they lose the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, it will be two straight series defeats in two formats against the same opponent. The West Indies need to reduce their trail by winning the WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, set to be played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. Australia Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets in 2nd T20I 2025; Josh Inglis and Cameron Green Play Destructive Knocks As Aussies Take 2-0 Lead.

The West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 is organized to start at 4:30 AM IST (indian Standard Time) on Saturday, July 26. The last outing, which happened to be a farewell game for T20 legend Andre Russell from international cricket was a disaster with the ball for the West Indies. They posted a defendable 172/8 in the first innings, but a 78 from Josh Inglis off just 33 balls, and Cameron Green with a 56 off 32, made the chase look too little, too easy. WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025: Mitchell Marsh Emphasises Importance of Squad Depth After Australia’s Dominant Win Over West Indies.

WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis (AUS)

Batters: Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Cameron Green (AUS)

All-Rounders: Mitch Owen (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Jason Holder (WI)

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Cameron Green (C), Shimron Hetmyer (VC)

WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Josh Inglis (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Cameron Green (AUS), Mitch Owen (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Jason Holder (WI), Nathan Ellis (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

