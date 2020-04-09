Yuvraj Singh Trolls Mumbai Indians’ Captain Rohit Sharma as the Latter Gets Stumped When Asked About Numbers & Records During Live Chat (Watch Video)

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty)

Not many people remember dates, records and stats at the back of their hands and Rohit Sharma is no different. That’s what the recent live chat with Yuvraj Singh proved where the former Indian cricketer stumped the Hitman by asking about records, dates and stats and even went on to troll him by saying that had he been on a quiz show, the host would have thrown him out. The official page of the Mumbai Indians shared the hilarious video where Yuvraj Singh asks 10 questions and only Rohit Sharma gets five of them right.

As most of the cricketers are confined into their homes due to lockdown all across India due to coronavirus crisis. Even the major sporting events including the IPL 2020 has been delayed due to the increasing number of cases. Now like all of us, even the cricketers have been quarantined and often conduct a live session with fans and their peers. Thus Rohit Sharma appeared with Yuvraj Singh where the former Indian left-hander asked him 10 questions and gave him 10 seconds to answer the same.

Rohit struggled to get a few answers about records and numbers and managed to get only five right guesses. Now, the official account of the Mumbai Indians shared the video of the chat between the two. Check it out below:

Talking about Rohit Sharma, he would be raring to go for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2020. However, as of now, the decision about the cash-rich league is yet to be taken. A few reports suggest that the Indian Premier League will be conducted in October or November later this year.