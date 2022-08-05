The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England. This is India's 18th appearance at the CWG. Till now India has bagged an astonishing amount of medals at the quadrennial showpiece with a total tally of 503. The 2018 Gold Coast was India’s 2nd most successful edition with 66 medals and they will be looking forward to topping that with the 215-member contingent for the 22nd edition of the Games. India has always been one of the strong contenders at the Commonwealth Games. Who Will Host 2022 Commonwealth Games? Is India Participating in CWG 2022? And Other FAQ's About Quadrennial Event in Birmingham.

They have established many athletes capable of bringing home the medals at the Commonwealth Games. Nikhat Zareen, the reigning boxing world champion, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, and the Indian shutters PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth are some of the top medal contenders participating at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Unfortunately, there are also several athletes who are not participating at the quadrennial event which will affect India's total medal tally and might also affect their ranking in the CWG. So here are the top five athletes who are not competing at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Neeraj Chopra

India's star javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympic gold winner, Neeraj Chopra is not competing at the 2022 CWG due to an injury sustained at the World Athletics Championships, where he won a silver medal. This will be a huge blow for India at the Commonwealth Games as the 24-year-old was one of the top contenders to win gold at the quadrennial event.

Mary Kom

The defending champion in the women’s lightweight division at the Commonwealth Games is set to miss the 2022 event held in Birmingham. The Indian boxer suffered a knee injury at the CWG trails in her match against Neetu Ganghasa and was unable to move forward.

Saina Nehwal

The two-time gold winner at the Commonwealth Games, Saina Nehwal skipped the trials for badminton, and hence will not be competing at the event. BAI clearly states that the top 15-ranked players in BWF will be picked directly and players from 16 to 50 will have to go under trials for their place at the event. Nehwal questioned the logic of having trails for the event, as the schedule is packed and the athletes need more time to practice

Rani Rampal

India women's hockey star Rani Rampal, who led the team to a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not be competing at CWG 2022. She has not been included in the 18-member squad for the Commonwealth Games, after failing to regain full fitness from a hamstring injury. Due to this, she couldn't be part of the recently concluded hockey women's world cup as well. CWG 2022: Why is Shooting Not Part of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham? Check Reason.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

The top Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, is set to miss the 2022 Birmingham Games due to a groin injury sustained at the World Athletics Championship. He picked up the niggle in the USA when the Indian team had a brief training ahead of their event. After a couple of practice throws before the match, Tajinderpal decided to pull out as the pain in his adductor muscles did not subside.

