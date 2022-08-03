The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the commonwealth nations. The quadrennial showpiece event was held for the first time in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada, and has taken place every four years since, with the expectation of 1942 and 1946 due to WWII. India has enjoyed great success at the Commonwealth Games with most of their medals coming in various shooting events. However, this time around the sport is not a part of the multi-nation competition. Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule: List of Indian Athletes Participating, India Fixtures and Date of Athletics Event in Birmingham CWG.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, commonly known as the 2022 Birmingham Games is being held in Birmingham, England and will end on August 08, 2022. Athletes from all the 72 Commonwealth Nations will participate in this event as they compete across 280 events in 20 sports with hopes of creating history and winning medals for their country.

Among the 20 sporting events that are going to be played in the 2022 Birmingham Games, shooting wouldn't be one of them for the first time after twelve consecutive years. Shooting made its debut at the 1966 Kingston Games and with an exception of the 1970 Games in Scotland, it has been part of each and every edition of the Commonwealth Games until now. Who Will Host 2022 Commonwealth Games? Is India Participating in CWG 2022? And Other FAQ's About Quadrennial Event in Birmingham.

Why is Shooting Not Part of CWG 2022?

In January 2018, the dropping of shooting from the 2022 Birmingham Games was confirmed by the CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation David Grevemberg. This decision was taken due to the lack of sporting facilities around Birmingham. This was upsetting news for many nations and especially India, as they have won the most number of medals from shooting in the Commonwealth Games.

Due to this, in January 2020, the Indian Olympic Association submitted a proposal to CWF to hold a combined archery and shooting event in Chandigarh. It was approved by the CWF Executive Board at their meeting in London in February 2020 but was cancelled in July 2021 due to Covid 19 pandemic in India.

