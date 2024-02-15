AC Milan finished third in their UEFA Champions League group stage phase where they came up against top clubs like Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. This meant they come up against French club Stade Rennais in the Europa League play-off game. The Rossoneri are third in the Serie A table and with four wins in their last five league games, the team is in sublime form. Opponents Rennes are playing quality football as well with and travel to the San Siro on the back of five successive victories. They are however yet to win at Italian soil which is a challenge. AC Milan versus Rennes will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and streamed on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Bayern Munich Condemns Racist Comments Directed at Dayot Upamecano on Social Media After Lazio Loss.

Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu, and Davide Calabria are the players missing out for AC Milan owing to injuries. Ismale Bennacer is training with the first team but is not likely to start with Tijjani Reijnders in place of him. Olivier Giroud leads the attack for the home side with Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the playmaker. Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao are the two wingers and will create most of the chances.

Fabian Rieder and Enzo Le Fee miss out for Rennes in midfield with Azor Matusiwa and Baptiste Santamaria getting opportunities. Martin Terrier and Arnaud Kalimuendo are the two forwards with the visitors opting for a 4-4-2 formation. Warmed Omari and Arthur Theate at the back have a tough task of keeping the Milan attack quiet.

