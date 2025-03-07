Al-Nassr play host to Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League with the team looking to maintain their slim hopes of a title alive. The home side have 47 points from 23 matches played and currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table. Their form has dipped in recent weeks with the team suffering two defeats in their last three games. Opponent Al-Shabab are down to sixth in the standings, but they are heading into the game on the back of a two-game winning streak. Cristiano Ronaldo and His Family Not Safe in Saudi Arabia? Police Take Action After Georgina Rodriguez Raises Concern: Report.

Al-Nassr will be without the services of Sami Al-Najei and Otavio for the game due to fitness issues. Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the forward line with Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel on the wings. Ayman Yahya will be deployed as the attacking midfielder, trying to create openings for the strike force. Marcelo Brozovic is an ever-present figure in their midfield, and he will try and maintain the tempo of the clash.

Daniel Podence, the former Wolves winger, is the star man in final third for Al-Shabab. He will partner Giacomo Bonaventura in a two-man attacking midfield setup with Abdelrrazak Hamdallah as the lone striker up top. Leandrinho is the sweeper entrusted with breaking up opposition play, allowing Cristian Guanca to help the side going forward. Check out Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match details and viewing options below.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Saturday, March 8. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match will be played at the Al Awwal Stadium, and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Real Madrid As Star Portuguese Footballer Wishes Los Blancos On Their 123rd Anniversary (See Post).

Which TV Channels in India Will Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Shabab will try and make themselves compact in the game by not taking much risks. Al-Nassr though should do enough to claim a 2-1 win.

