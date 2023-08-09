Cristiano Ronaldo has been in some form of late. After a difficult pre-season, the Portugal star has hit good form in some fashion with goals in his last three matches for Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 so far. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner showing good form bodes well for the Saudi Pro League side bodes well for them ahead of the new domestic season as they mount a title challenge, having missed out on winning it the last time. Prior to that, Al-Nassr have the Arab Club Champions Cup to focus on where they next take on Al-Shorta in the semifinal. As the players gear up for the clash, fans might wonder if Ronaldo will feature in this contest and here, we will talk about that. Sadio Mane Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Performing the Iconic ‘SIUUU’ Goal Celebration After Al-Nassr's 3-1 Win over Raja CA in Arab Cup Champions Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Ronaldo broke his goal drought for Al-Nassr earlier in the tournament when he scored from a header against Monastir in the second group stage contest. Next up, his goal against Zamalek helped Al-Nassr salvage a point and later, another strike followed against Raja CA after which he hit the trademark ‘SIUUU’ celebration. It has to be noted that this is Ronaldo’s first full season with Al-Nassr and he would want to make a massive impact. He had made the big-money move to the Saudi Arabian outfit last winter after his contract with Manchester United was terminated following his explosive interview against the club. He had made 19 appearances last season for Al-Nassr, scoring 14 times and registering two assists. Sporting CP Pay Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo With Special ‘CR7’ Themed Third Kit for 2023–24 Season (See Pics and Videos).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shorta Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 fixture?

Cristiano Ronaldo must play this contest and there’s no indication that he won’t. Having scored three goals in four appearances, the Portuguese star is definitely a player to watch out for in this contest and Al-Nassr will pin their hopes on their star man to come good once again. Ronaldo has been training well and hard with his Al-Nassr teammates and should lead the side’s attack alongside new signing Sadio Mane and also Anderson Talisca.

Should Al-Nassr get past Iraqi club Al-Shorta in this contest, it would be an all-Saudi final with the other team in the summit clash being one of Al-Shabab or Al-Hilal, who will collide in the second semifinal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).