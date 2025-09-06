Portugal begin their 2026 World Cup qualifier campaign with a game against Armenia this evening in Group F. It will be the first time that the national team will be in action since lifting their second Nations League trophy against Spain back in June. They have been in sublime form in recent times with them losing just once in their last ten games. Roberto Martinez is doing an excellent job in charge of the team and boasts of an impressive winning ratio. Opponents Armenia have roped in Yegishe Melikyan as their new manager and it will take some effort to change the fortunes of a team that is struggling for form. Armenia versus Portugal starts at 9:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Narek Grigoryan misses out for Armenia due to an injury while Norbert Briasco has withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons. Lucas Zelarayan and Grant-Leon Ranos are both available for selection for this tie. Vahan Bichakhchyan will be the one making the side tick in midfield with Tigran Barseghyan leading the attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature as the lone striker up top for Portugal and despite him being 40, he continues to be the main attraction for the team going forward. Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao will be deployed out wide while Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva get their opportunities to shine in midfield. Rafael Leao misses out due to injury and joins Diogo Dalot on the sidelines.

Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Saturday, September 6 Time 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Armenia National Football Team is set to take on the Portugal National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, September 6. The Armenia vs Portugal match is set to be played at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Swarm of Bees Stop Football Match in Tanzania; Players, Officials Lie Flat on the Ground to Avoid Being Stung (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Armenia vs Portugal live telecast will be on the Sony Sports TV channels. For Armenia vs Portugal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Armenia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Armenia vs Portugal, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Expect a quality game of football with Portugal securing a 1-3 win at the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2025 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).