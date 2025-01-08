Barcelona have suffered a slump in their recent form in the ongoing La Liga 2024-25. After losing two matches in a row against Leganes and Atletico Madrid, they have slipped to the third position in the La Liga 2024-25 table from the top position. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are the two teams who came from behind to leapfrog them in the table. Barcelona returned back to winning ways in a comparatively easy encounter in the Copa del Rey round of 32. They will take on Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup next and it is going to be a tough encounter. Spanish Super Cup 2025 Preview: Key Questions Loom As FC Barcelona Prepare To Face Athletic Bilbao.

A majority of Barca's recent dip in form has been thanks to their star young footballer Lamine Yamal being out with injury. Lamine, who has played key role in attracting defenders towards him, eliminating opposition players and picking up his teammates in space, was not present in the last few matches and as a result, the Barca attackers found it hard to break down opposition defence. With Athletic Club boasting a strong and aggressive off the ball structure, fans will definitely want to Lamine to play. Fans eager to know the news of his availability will get the entire information here.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Athletic Club vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 Match?

Lamine Yamal has been included in Barcelona’s squad for the upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, but he has yet to receive full medical clearance. However, this return carries some uncertainty, as the forward has had limited training with the squad, and his physical condition in the coming hours will be crucial in determining whether he starts against Athletic Club.

After Barcelona's Copa del Rey win over Barbastro, coach Hansi Flick revealed. "I think Lamine will be able to play on Wednesday against Athletic," he said. Although it is likely that Lamine might start from bench and might come on as substitute.

Yamal’s was in action for the last time December 15, when he suffered an ankle injury during a game against Leganes. This marks three weeks since the injury, which had raised concerns, especially since it affected the same area that had troubled him earlier in the season. On January 2, the club shared that Yamal had joined the group for some of the training sessions, bringing some optimism.

