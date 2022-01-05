With an aim to get to the top of the ISL 2021-22 points table, ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be locking horns with each other at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The match will begin at 07.30 pm IST and in this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. So the battle tonight is going to be quite an interesting one. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

The match can truly be defined as the battle of heavyweights. But Joy Gabriel's Hyderabad FC would hold an edge over ATK Mohun Bagan owing to their form. The key stat to be highlighted here is that the Nizams have just lost a game out of 20 games that they have played. Needless to say that they will be looking to live up to their reputation. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan enters the game with a 2-1 win over FC Goa. So the two teams have had a face-off twice so far in the ISL and both matches have ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The match will take place on January 05, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs SCEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2022 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).