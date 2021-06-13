National Arena in Bucharest, Romania is all set to welcome the contest between Austria and North Macedonia in the Euro 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game first. So both teams are placed in Group C along with the likes of the Netherlands and Ukraine. This is the first time in 27 years that North Macedonia has qualified for the Euro 2020. On the other hand, Austria had qualified for the Euros in 2009 and 2016. Euro 2020 Day 3 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Updated Points Table.

But unfortunately, they could not win a single game in the tournament back then. The team was knocked out of the Group Stage itself. North Macedonia walk into the game with a lot of confidence as they won the practice game against Kazakhstan. They won the match 4-0. Austria's outing against Slovakia turned out to be kind of a sour one as the match ended with a goalless draw. Needless to say that both teams will be looking to make a positive start in the tournament. Now, check out the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Austria Vs North Macedonia UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Austria Vs North Macedonia clash in Euro 2020 will take place late on June 13, 2021 (Sunday) at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Group D has a scheduled time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Austria Vs North Macedonia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Austria Vs North Macedonia live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Austria Vs North Macedonia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Austria Vs North Macedonia, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO TV users can also catch the live-action of the game on its app.

