Barcelona has announced a 21-member squad for Champions League 2020-21 match against Dynamo Kyiv. Placed Group G, Barcelona has won all the group games so far and would be looking to keep up their winning streak. The Catalans will be playing against Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou. This is match number three for the Catalan Giants. The squad has the return of biggest goal-keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who has been away from action since last three month s due to knee surgery. Four players are missing for this tie. Philippe Coutinho will be out due to a hamstring injury, Ronald Araujo is also nursing his hamstring. Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2020–21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Samuel Umtiti is on the doctor’s table with a knee injury. Matheus Fernandes is not a part of the squad. While, Georgiy Bushchan, Denys Boyko and Vitaliy Mykolenko will be in quarantine as the trio tested positive for the coronavirus. Dynamo Kyiv star strikers Artem Besedin and Sergiy Sydorchuk remain suspended. Now, let's have a look at the squad declared by Barcelona.

Check out the playing XI of both teams below:

Barcelona: Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic; Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Francisco Trincao; Antoine Griezmann

Dynamo Kyiv: Ruslan Neshcheret; Tomasz Kedziora, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Oleksandr Karavaev; Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Volodymyr Shepelev, Mykola Shaparenko; Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Supriaha, Carlos de Pena

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).