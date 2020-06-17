Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs MAZ Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Bundesliga Live Streaming Online in India:The Bundesliga title may have slipped away from the hands of Borussia Dortmund but a spirited second-place finish is still on their agenda when they take on Mainz at home. With 66 points from 31 games, Dortmund is 4 points better off RB Leipzig in the points table, but any slip-ups and the situation may change quickly. Mainz have a relegation battle on their hands with them not being far from Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen in standings. An away battle is sure to test their nerves. DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz Football Match.

Borussia Dortmund may had over a start to Leonardo Balerdi in place of Lukasz Piszczek in the defensive backline. Mats Hummels and Achraf Hakimi will have no breather though with their experience coming in handy. Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho carry the bulk of the attacking threat for the hosts with Emre Can and Alex Witsel providing support in midfield. Giovanni Reyna could be given a rare start in place of the out of form Julian Brandt. Achraf Hakimi is nearing his end of tenure at Dortmund with interest form several top clubs but is slated to operate on the left-wing tonight.

Mainz have Jean-Philippe Mateta as the lone striker with Robin Quaison playing behind him in a playmaker role. Levin Oztunali and Robin Quaison will use their pace to open up Borussia Dortmund with Danny Latza, and Leandro Barreiro provide cover to the defence as the holding midfielders. With 12 goals in the league, winger Robin Quaison is Mainzâ's top scorer and is in good form going into the clash.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on June 18, 2020 (Thursday mid-night). The match is scheduled to start at 00:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz live match of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the German league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Bundesliga 2019-20 match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Free live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, which is OTT platform of Star Network. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and watch the match live or log into hotstar.com and catch the live-action. Borussia Dortmund have struggled to break down teams recently, but Mainz with their attacking setup could very well play into the hands of the hosts. A win for Borussia Dortmund looks the likely outcome of the match.

