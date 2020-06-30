Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Live Streaming: Games are coming thick and fast for Manchester United as they work towards a strong end to the COVID 19 hit 2019/20 campaign. Next up for them is Brighton away in league with the Red Devils looking to leapfrog Wolves in the points table. Manchester United are currently sixth in league with 49 points from 11 games, but their forms has been terrific ever since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January. Opponents Brighton are perilously close to the drop zone and could be in trouble if they fair badly in the closing stages. Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019–20: Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Other Players to Watch Out in BHA vs MUN Football Match.

Adam Webster is likely to undergo a late fitness to determine his availability for Brighton with Shane Duffy being his replacement in the playing eleven. Neal Maupay, who has been in headlines for the past week due to his clash with Arsenal players should lead the home team’s attack. Davy Propper is a bundle of energy in midfield and could free up Aaron Mooy who is a natural attacking midfielder. Leandro Trossard with his pace could trouble United’s defence out wide on the flanks.

Bruno Fernandes looked tired towards the closing stages of the game against Norwich City, but the Portuguese playmaker should start in the number ten role. Both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic will return to the starting eleven after being on the bench in the FA Cup. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have been tearing apart teams with their pace and excellent passing abilities and will be a key upfront. Mason Greenwood could pip Daniel James on the right with the English youngster carrying more defensive acumen. Brighton vs Manchester United Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

When is Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Brighton vs Manchester United clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at Falmer Stadium on June 30, 2020 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:45 am IST

How to Watch Live Telecast of Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India, Brighton vs Manchester United will be telecasted live on Star channels. Fans can tune into Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the action.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

As Star Sports is the official broadcaster, their streaming partner Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the game live on OTT platforms. Fans can visit either Disney+ Hotstar website or Disney+ Hotstar app to watch Brighton vs Manchester United in Premier League 2019-20. Manchester United will find it tough playing their third game in a span of few days, but with the team in fine form, they will prevail.

