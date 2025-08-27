La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Celta Vigo will be looking for their first win of the new campaign when they host Real Betis in the Spanish La Liga. The hosts played out a draw in their last match against Mallorca after a defeat to Getafe in the opener. The poor start has seen the club drop to 15th in the standings and they will need to improve soon in order to get their season on track. Opponents Real Betis on the other hand are 7th with 4 points on board. The visitors defeated Alaves by a solitary goal and are looking good so far. La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior Strike As Real Madrid Beat Real Oviedo 3–0 (Watch Goal Video Highlights.

Carl Starfelt has a hamstring injury and will be out for the next 3-4 weeks for Celta Vigo. Hugo Alvarez missed the last game due to illness but he is likely to return for this match. Oscar Mingueza and Borja Iglesias could be given starts here in order to turn around the fortunes of the club.

Real Betis continue to function without the influential presence of Isco, who is likely to be ruled out till December. Ricardo Rodriguez, Pablo Garcia, and Cedric Bakambu are all set to be part of the starting eleven for the visitors. Giovani Lo Celso will be tasked with coming up with the chances in the final third.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Date Wednesday, August 27 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio de Balaídos Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Search for their first victory of the season, Celta Vigo will host Real Betis in their second match of La Liga 2025-26 on Thursday, August 27. The Celta Vigo vs Real Betis is set to be played at the Estadio de Balaídos, and it will start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).Levante 2–3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Pedri, Ferran Torres on Target As Catalan Giants Secure Sensational Comeback Victory in Away Game (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Celta Vigo vs Real Betis live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Celta Vigo vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Celta Vigo vs Real Betis La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Celta Vigo vs Real Betis live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Celta Vigo at home should put up a fight but it might not be enough at the end.

