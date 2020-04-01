Cesc Fabregas Names His Top Two Mangers, Snubs Pep Guardiola From the List

Cesc Fabregas During His Playing Days at Chelsea (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cesc Fabregas is one of the very few players in the worlds who had the privilege of playing under some of the best managers in the game. The Spaniard has played for a total of four clubs in his career until now which include the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco. Fabregas has learned his trait under some of the great coaches such as Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and now has named two of his favourites. Cesc Fabregas on Leaving Arsenal for Barcelona.

The current Monaco midfielder hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram account and when asked about the best manager he has played under, Fabregas replied ‘I had the best in the world, so I cannot complain.’ But when pushed further he answered ‘Wenger and Mourinho’. This selection meant that former Barcelona and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola did not make the cut along with Spain’s national team manager Vicente del Bosque. Cesc Fabregas Recreates Eddie Murphy’s Classic Scene From Coming to America in This Funny Video.

Fabregas’ omission of Guardiola and del Bosque stands out as he won several trophies under their guidance including World Cup and European Championships. But unsurprisingly, none of the Spaniard’s manager from his time at Monaco made the list as Leonardo Jardim, Thierry Henry and Robert Moreno failed to make the team perform on a consistent basis.

Cesc Fabregas started his senior professional career at Arsenal under Wenger and has huge respect for the Frenchman. ‘Arsene always treated me like a son and it was amazing’ he said. And while speaking about Mourinho in 2018, the Spaniard said ‘I love him. I owe him a lot because he brought me here and I will always remember that’