Chelsea are set to sack manager Frank Lampard just hours after the club’s 3-1 win over Luton Town in FA Cup and an official announcement is expected soon. The former player is set to leave Stamford Bridge after 83 games in charge of the club. The North London side have lost five of their last 10 games in all competitions with only wins coming against lower league oppositions in cup matches and relegation strugglers Fulham. Blues Eyeing Brendan Rodgers As Frank Lampard Replacement.

Frank Lampard has been under tremendous pressure in recent months as Chelsea are failing to live up to expected standards after spending a huge amount in the summer transfer window. The 42-year-old was appointed as the Blues manager last season, taking over the team from departing boss Maurizio Sarri.

JUST IN: Reports that Frank Lampard will be sacked as Chelsea manager — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 25, 2021

In his first full season as a Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard led the club to a Champions League finish which was deemed as a significant achievement after having seen a transfer ban in the summer that he joined. But after a poor run of results in this campaign the former Blues player could be shown the door.

Former PSG manager Thomas Tuhcel is expected to take over from Frank Lampard. The German was replaced by Mauricio Pochettino at the Parisian club at the start of this year.

Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 25, 2021

Chelsea spent £220 million ($275m) in the summer transfer window and after a decent start to the season have fallen off the pace which has seen the club languishing at ninth in the Premier League. The new arrivals have also struggled to make an impact in the first half of the new season.

It is understood that the club’s inability to get results against the top sides have led to this decision. Chelsea have only beaten West Ham of the top 11 clubs this season while picking up the second-lowest number of points at this stage of a season since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

