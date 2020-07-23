Rumours of Sportsters and Bollywood actors dating are common in the Indian circles. Many sportspersons, like MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza, have been linked with several Bollywood actors in the past. Some, like Mahesh Bhupati-Lara Dutta, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, even tied the knot. But among them all, the link-up that left fans shocked and surprised was Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu’s dating rumours. Pictures of the pair from 2007 have resurfaced on the internet once again and fans can’t stop talking about how it started. Missing the Ocean? These Sizzling Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez in Bikini Won't Help But Too Hot to Ignore!

Ronaldo and Bipasha’s alleged dating made headlines in 2007 and both stars were also questioned about their interest in each other. Both had then downplayed it. But, on Thursday, some pictures from their meeting have resurfaced and left fans confused. Bipasha and Ronaldo had met during a function at Lisbon’s Luz Stadium to announce the new Seven Wonders of the World. Post the ceremony, the pair had reportedly attended a party and even got cosy with each other. Cristiano Ronaldo Showcases His Love for Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in Latest Instagram Post.

So i was today year old when i came to know that Ronaldo and Bipasha were a thing, I can't breathe !! pic.twitter.com/xR89uSFAOO — Rohann (@urbannaxal) July 22, 2020

Some pictures allegedly clicked from the party show the pair kissing each other. Those pictures resurfaced on the internet on Thursday and fans were left confused as many were unaware of such link-up between Bipasha and Cristiano Ronaldo. Take a look at some reactions from the fans.

Bipasha had later stated Ronaldo was a friend and that both found each other cute. She had also mentioned that she planned to watch some matches of the Juventus star in the future. Today, Bipasha is married to actor Karan Singh Grover while Ronaldo is currently in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

