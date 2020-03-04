Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother ‘Stable and Recovering’ After Stroke, Juventus Forward Thanks Fans for Outpouring Support & Requests Privacy

Cristiano Ronaldo and His Mother Dolores Aveiro (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo reassured fans that his mother is “stable and recovering in hospital” after she had suffered a stroke on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who rushed to Portugal from Italy to be beside his affected mother after she was admitted to a hospital for a suspected stroke, posted an update on his social media channels thanking his well-wishers for the outpouring support while also requesting for some privacy on the matter. The 35-year-old was expected to be part of Juventus’ squad for their Coppa Italia 2019-20 2nd leg match against AC Milan. But Ronaldo had to skip training and was given compassionate leave by Juventus as he flew to his hometown of Madeira in Portugal where his mother was admitted. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Hospitalised After Suffering Stroke, Juventus Star Flies Back to Madeira.

Ronaldo travelled to Madeira with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his eldest son Cristiano Jr to be beside his stricken mother. “Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time,” the Portuguese and Juventus footballer said in a tweet.

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans for Support

Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020

Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro was admitted to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in Madeira after suffering a stroke early morning on Tuesday. Reports claimed that the attack occurred due to a blood clot blockage in blood vessels of the brain. Ronaldo’s mother was said to be suffering an ischemic stroke.

Things have, however, improved and Mrs Dolores Aveiro is stable after the blockage was reported to have been removed from her artery. This is, however, not the first time Ronaldo’s mother had endured severe issues with her health. In 2007, she was diagnosed with cancer and although it was reported to have been cured, the disease seems to have resurfaced last year.

Meanwhile, the 2nd leg of Coppa Italia 2019-20 between Juventus and Milan have been postponed due to the massive outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy. As many as 79 people have died so far in Italy after being affected with the epidemic, which has seen sporting events across the world being called-off and postponed. The Juventus vs AC Milan semi-final 2nd leg of Coppa Italia 2019-20 is currently tied on 1-1. The 2nd and deciding leg is scheduled to be played at the Allianz Arena in Turin.