Manchester City will be back in action in the Premier League 2024-25 as they take on Crystal Palace away from home. Manchester City has been going through a dismal run of form across competitions as they lost six matches in their last eight encounters. Their last loss came against Liverpool who have now broke a seven-point lead between themselves and the second placed Chelsea and also have a nine point lead over Manchester City who are currently in the fourth position of the Premier League 2024-25 league table. Manchester City were able to defeat Nottingham Forest in their last encounter in the Premier League and look to get some momentum behind them when they face Crystal Palace away from home. Pep Guardiola Reacts Furiously to Liverpool Fan’s Provocative Comment After Manchester City Manager Denies Him Autograph (Watch Video).

Crystal Palace's form on the other hand has been up and down as well. Since losing three games in a row between September 28 and October 21, Crystal Palace have suffered defeat only once across their last six matches and have picked up nine points moving just outside the relegation zone. The Eagles extended their unbeaten run to three matches when they secured a slender 1-0 victory away against Ipswich Town in the last gameweek. A match against a talented Manchester City side will be difficult but they will fancy their chances given their recent form.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Manchester City will host Nottingham Forest on match week 14 of the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on December 7. The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League football match will be played at Selhurst Park, London, England and will begin at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Crystal Palace vs Manchester City viewing options below. Pep Guardiola Hits 'Reset' Following Manchester City's Devastating 2-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in Premier League 2024-25.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for PL 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match on Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City , Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans can find live streaming viewing options of the Premier League 2024-25 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, with Star Sports Network also owning digital streaming rights of the Premier League 2024-25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2024 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).