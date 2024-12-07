Six-time Premier League champions in the last seven seasons, Manchester City is facing a massive drop in form right now. They have lost six matches in a row in all competitions and are on the verge of losing out on the league title after just 14 matches played in the 2024-25 season. Their recent loss against Liverpool was a brutal one as the side not only dropped three points but missed the chance to close the gap at the top of the league standings. Manager Pep Guardiola, who experienced such a dip in his team’s performances for the first time in his career was later seen confronting a Liverpool fan who mentioned loss to Liverpool after Pep denied his autograph. Watch the complete video below. Pep Guardiola Responds to Provocative Comments From Liverpool Fans, Shows Six Fingers With Hand Gesture Depicting Number of Premier League Titles Won With Manchester City (Watch Video).

Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts Furiously to Liverpool Fan’s Comment

