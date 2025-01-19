David Moyes has made an emotional return to Everton and his first game in charge is against Tottenham Hotspur at home. The Toffees are 16th in the points table and head into the game on the back of a three-game losing streak. With relegation a threat for the club, it is imperative they start winning games quickly. London-based Tottenham Hotspur are in dire straits themselves with their 15th spot currently. Ange Postecoglou has seen his team lose four out of their last five matches and their season is likely bereft of any highs. Everton versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Tottenham Hotspur Extend Captain Heung-Min Son’s Contract Till 2026.

James Garner, Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, Armando Broja, and Youssef Chermiti are all missing in action. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the attack with Abdoulaye Doucoure as the playmaker behind him. Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom should occupy the two spots on the wings. Orel Mangala and Idrissa Gueye will sit back and try and absorb the pressure in midfield.

Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson are ruled out of the clash for Spurs while Fraser Forster and Ben Davies will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Dominic Solanke, Heung Min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski will be part of the final third with Pape Matar Sarr at the base of midfield. James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall will venture forward to support the attack. Arsenal Closes In on Premier League 2024–25 Points Table Leader Liverpool After 2–1 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur.

When is Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Everton will host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, January 19. The Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2024-25 match is set to be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool and it begins at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Everton will try and contain their opposition but could lose this tie 0-1.

