Barcelona will eye a first win in three La Liga 2020-21 matches when they visit Deportivo Alaves for their next league fixture on November 1 (Sunday). Roland Koeman’s men bounced back from the disappointing 1-3 El Clasico defeat at home with a 2-0 away win over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League and will hope to take the form to the league against Alaves. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 match should scroll down for all information. How to Watch Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020–21 Live Streaming Online in IST? Get Free Live Telecast and Score Updates of Football Match on TV in India.

Alaves are 15th in the La Liga points table with only seven points from seven matches. They have won just two matches and lost five. Barcelona have the same number of points but have played two games less. Their last win against Celta Vigo came at the start of this month but since then they have drawn with Sevilla and lost to Getafe and Real Madrid. But the away win over Juventus in the group stages of the UCL should give them some confidence.

Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 El Clasico Match Time and Schedule in India

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on November 1 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Mendizorrotza Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Alaves vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the ALA vs BAR clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

