2016’s beaten finalists France will be aiming to go one step further this time around as they begin their Euro 2020 campaign against the 2014 World Champions Germany. The clash will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 15, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for France vs Germany, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

France had doubts over the fitness of Karim Benzema following the Real Madrid star’s injury scare against Bulgaria last week but the retuning French striker has been training normally and will be available for the clash against Germany. Meanwhile, Germany have no injury concerns and are expected to count on returning veterans Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels. The teams have been drawn in one of the toughest groups and will be aiming for a winning start. Euro 2020 Day 5 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

France vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Time And Schedule In India

The Group F clash of Euro 2020 between France and Germany will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 16, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

France vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2020 and will telecast France vs Germany match. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the English commentary while Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the game in regional languages on TV. Those unable to watch the telecast can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide France vs Germany live online streaming in its app and website while Jio TV and FanCode will also stream the game.

