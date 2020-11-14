Title holders Portugal will look to extend its 22-match unbeaten run when they play world champions France in their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match on November 15. Portugal vs France League A Group 3 match will be played at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon. France’s 12-match unbeaten run drew to an end in the shock 0-2 defeat by Finland and they will hope to leave behind that loss when they play the 2016 Euro winners and reigning Nations League champions. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to and where to watch the POR vs FRA Group 3 match should scroll down for all information. POR vs FRA Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Portugal vs France Football Match.

Portugal thrashed Andorra 7-0 in their previous match with Cristiano Ronaldo coming off the bench to score his 102nd international goal and also register his 100th with Portugal. Ronaldo needs eight more goals to overtake former Iran striker Ali Daei (109) and become the leading goalscorer in international football. He is expected to start against France, who are without forward Wissam Ben Yedder while Kylian Mbappe is doubtful.

Portugal vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Portugal vs France UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Group 3 match will take place on November 15 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Stadio Da Luz in Lisbon and it is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Portugal vs France, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of Portugal vs France UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League matches in India. So fans can follow and live telecast the POR vs FRA match live on Sony Ten channels. The game will also be live online as SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Sports will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

