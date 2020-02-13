Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of HYD vs JFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

Jamshedpur FC | ISL 2018-19 | (Photo Credits: Twitter @JamshedpurFC)

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Online Streaming & Live Telecast: Hyderabad have had a shocker in this season’s Indian Super League (ISL) and pride will be on the line when they host Jamshedpur this evening. With 6 points from 16 games and 4 losses in their last 5 games, Hyderabad’s season has only gone from bad to worse. Their fans have eagerly waited for a win and the players know they owe it to them. Opponents Jamshedpur were in with a huge chance of making it to the top four at one stage of the tournament but the loss of form at a crucial juncture cost them. They will want to end the campaign on a high though. Hyderabad FC Vs Jamshedpur FC - Live Football Score.

Javier Lopez, the Hyderabad interim coach is betting big on the front two of Marcelinho and Bobo who looked good against Goa. Marko Stankovic and Nestor Gordillo in midfield have a huge battle on their hands to dominate play. It will be down to these two to create chances for their strikers with little help coming from the rest of the squad. Adil Khan and Matthew Kilgallon have tried their best in defence in stemming the flow of goals but to little avail. Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

Farukh Choudhary is suspended for the tie having received his marching orders against NorthEast United in Jamshedpur’s last match. David Grande has been one of the leading goalscorers of the tournament and will fancy his chances against a side like Hyderabad. CK Vineeth could come in as a playmaker in the team to have an impact on the team’s play with Aitor Monroy the defensive cover in the middle. Bikash Jairu on the wings is a player to watch out for considering he is blessed with raw pace and trickery.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Indian Super League (ISL) encounter between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on February 13, 2020 (Thursday). The HYD vs JFC match is scheduled to be held at the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad and is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 2019-20. Fans can follow live action of HYD v JFC match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar will be live streaming the Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match for its online fans. Meanwhile, JIO subscribers can also avail live action on JIO TV. Fans can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of HYD vs JFC encounter. Jamshedpur have the quality to break down Hyderabad with ease and should secure all three points from the game.