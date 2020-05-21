Igor Stimac Calls for Change in Citizenship Rules to Allow Foreign-Based Indian Origin Footballers to Play for National Team

Coach Igor Stimac (Photo Credits: IANS)

India national football team head coach Igor Stimac believes the halt in football calendar as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could be a blessing in disguise for Indian football. Stimac, part of Croatia’s first golden generation of footballers, also feels that this is the “perfect opportunity for India to dramatically change the structure of Indian football.” Among the changes, Stimac enlisted was to immediately reduce the number of foreign players in club football as well expand the domestic leagues as it would help both the players and Indian football in the long run. Stimac also called for a change to the citizenship regulations to allow foreign-based Indian-origin footballers to represent the national team. Bengaluru FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat and Owner Parth Jindal, Share Contrasting Opinions On '3+1' Foreigners Rule in ISL.

“We have been working behind closed doors on many aspects,” said the 52-year-old coach in a chat with WION. “One is regarding the selection of players. We have been talking to the government to change the citizenship regulations.” The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) tussle with the Indian government to allow overseas-based Indian origin players to play for the national team dates back to 2005-06 when then national coach Bob Houghton tried to bring Michael Chopra, former Watford and Cardiff City forward, to play for India. AIFF’s Inaugural Futsal Club Championship to Kickstart 2020–21 Football Season in the Country.

But with the passport regulations not allowing any citizen from holding dual citizenship, Chopra couldn’t play. Lately, Japan-born Izumi Arata played for the national team but only after giving up his Japanese passport for an Indian one.

“We were also in touch with FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) to increase the length of the season and also to have a long term calendar season plus the need to restructure the Durand Cup and the Super Cup. Going forward what will be crucial is the number of games. We cannot stop our season at the end of February and football needs to be played until mid-May.

“I am told that it cannot happen as it overlaps with the broadcast of the IPL, but broadcast is not important. What is important is that players play more games to improve their football and bring more quality to the national team,” Stimac added.

The former Croatia, Zadar and Sepahan head coach also looked back on the Indian team’s performance since his appointment – Stimac who was appointed in 2019 completed one year with the India national team on May 15. “The task was not easy to change from a kick and chase football to a more possession-based football. We have introduced many young players with more technical abilities,” he said.

“India is no longer the team that loses easy games, but we are not scoring enough goals. I am feeling depressed and tired at repeatedly saying we have to reduce the number of foreign players in Indian domestic football. It will take time to grow as a football nation. If the government can change the citizenship regulations then we can get seven or eight players of Indian origin who are playing abroad, and that would change our results dramatically,” Stimac added.

In nine matches under Croat, India have won just once with the win coming against Thailand at the King's Cup. The Blue Tigers have also held Asia champions Qatar to a goalless draw. But draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan have taken them backwards.