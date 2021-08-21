Inter Milan would begin their title defense when they take on Genoa in their first match of the Serie A 2021-22 season, on Saturday, August 21. The match would be played at the San Siro stadium in Milan and would start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The last season ended on a high note for the Nerazzurri as they won the title after a wait of --years. But things completely changed for them in the ongoing transfer market. First, coach Antonio Conte didn't renew his contract. Next came important departures in the form of right wing-back Achraf Hakimi and star striker Romelu Lukaku, who joined PSG and Chelsea respectively. Left with a depleted squad and a new coach in former Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi, Inter now face a huge task of competing for the title, let alone defending it against heavyweight sides like Juventus and AC Milan. Romelu Lukaku Reveals Himself To Be Chelsea’s New Number 9, Ready To Face Arsenal on Sunday

Genoa would meanwhile hope to start their Serie A 2021-22 campaign on a winning note by aiming to score a victory against the defending champions. Here are the live streaming details of this match:

When is Inter vs Genoa, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter vs Genoa match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The game will be held on August 21, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter vs Genoa, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter vs Genoa match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter vs Genoa, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter vs Genoa match on the Voot app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

