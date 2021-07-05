Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint Germain remains uncertain as the Frenchman enters the final year of his contract at the Parisian club and is yet to sign a new deal. The 22-year-old arrived at the French outfit from league rivals Monaco for a record fee and after four successful seasons in Paris is looking for a new challenge with several European heavyweights interested in signing the youngster. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Rule Out Signing Of PSG Star.

According to a report from The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe and are one of the leading contenders to secure his signature if the 22-year-old’s contract situation remains unresolved. It is understood that the Frenchman wants a change of scenery and is looking for a new club. Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Missing Penalty During France vs Switzerland, Euro 2020.

As per the publication, Kylian Mbappe wants to see out his current contract with PSG but has no intention of signing a new one as his relationship with director Leonardo has deteriorated and prefers to leave for free next season. However, if the 22-year-old is unwilling to extend his stay, the Parisians might be forced to sell the forward to get some return on the £165.7m fee they paid for the former Monaco striker.

Kylian Mbappe had a brilliant season with PSG amassing 42 goals and 10 assists for the Parisian outfit. However, the 22-year-old didn’t have a great Euro 2020 missing the decisive penalty against Switzerland which saw France knocked out of the competition at an early stage.

Despite Kylian Mbappe’s future remaining uncertain, PSG have remained active in the transfer market. They have secured the signing of Dutch star Georginio Wijnaldum and are set to complete the arrival of Italian keeper Gianluiggi Dinnarumma. Sergio Ramos is also tipped to move to PSG after leaving Real Madrid.

