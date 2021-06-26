Real Madrid, after a trophy-less season, are looking to rebuild their squad in the summer in hopes of a fresh start. Kylian Mbappe has been on the radar of the record Spanish champions and is set to lead a new era in Madrid but Los Blancos’ hope of landing the French star has taken a huge hit and it is understood that they are pulling out of the pursuit of the forward in the transfer window. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Update: PSG Forward Questions Future At French Club.

According to a report from Cadena Ser, Real Madrid have ruled out the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window. It is understood that the Spanish giants do not have the funds to present PSG with a competitive offer that will persuade the Parisians to sell their superstar forward. PSG Keen To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United Interested in Player Swap Deal.

Paris Saint Germain on several occasions have mentioned their desire to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club and are set to present the 22-year-old with an astronomical renewal offer as his current contract expires in 2022. It is understood that the French giants signing the forward’s younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, could play a huge role in him staying put.

Real Madrid are one of the few clubs suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic and believe they do not have the power to compete with Paris Saint Germain in the economic sector. Kylian Mbappe has always been one of the main targets for Fiorentino Perez but signing the Frenchman in this window without any major sales looks improbable.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid earlier announced the departure of Sergio Ramos after 16 years at the club. The Spanish defender is a free agent and has been strongly linked with a move to Ligue 1 or Premier League.

