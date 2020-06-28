High flying Chelsea (CHE) will travel to Leicester City (LEI) for the quarter-finals of FA Cup 2019-20. LEI vs CHE match will be played at the King Power Stadium on June 28, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams will be looking for a win to take a huge step towards the first trophy of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Leicester City vs Chelsea can scroll down below for more details. Norwich City 1–2 Manchester United, FA Cup 2019–20 Match Result: Harry Maguire Sends Red Devils Into Final Four.

Chelsea are in red hot form at the moment and Frank Lampard will be making a number of changes from the side that played in the 2-1 victory against Manchester City. Tammy Abraham is back from injury and will be given a nod from the start. Pedro Rodriguez and Billy Gilmour are also tipped to be in the starting XI. Pedro Rodriguez Transfer News Latest Update: Chelsea Winger to Join AS Roma on Two-Year Deal at End of Curren Season.

Leicester will once again be without the services of Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey. Brendan Rodgers will be looking to rest some key players so the likes of Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez are among those who could come into the team.

Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Predictions: Goalkeeper – Willy Caballero (CHE) should be the keeper in your team.

Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Predictions: Defenders – Johnny Evans (LEI), Wes Morgan (LEI) and Emerson (CHE) should be the players in your defence.

Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Predictions: Midfielders – Harvey Barnes (LEI), Youri Tielemans (LEI), Ayoze Perez (LEI), Pedro (CHE) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (CHE) should be your midfielders.

Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup 2019-20, Dream11 Team Predictions: Forwards – Iheanacho (LEI) and Tammy Abraham (CHE) should be your forwards.

Tammy Abraham (CHE) should be your captain while Ayoze Perez (LEI) can be named as the vice-captain.

