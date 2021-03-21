Manchester United, fresh after securing a win over AC Milan in the Europa League, travel to King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in the FA Cup. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer men boasting of one of the most feared away records in Europe, Leicester City will be the team under pressure despite playing at home. A trophy has deserted Manchester United for some time now which does not suit a club of their stature. Despite making visible progress in many departments, the Red Devils need to win silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strike a chord with the fans. Opponents Leicester City are having another decent season where they are in with a chance to make it to the Champions League next season. The team is well capable of defeating the best of the bests on their day which sets up for a fascinating clash. Ilkay Gundogan & Kevin De Bruyne Lead Manchester City to 2-0 Win Against Everton in FA Cup.

Wes Morgan, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under are some of the big names missing for Leicester City. The unavailability of these players robs the Foxes the chance of playing their full strength starting eleven. Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho are a dynamic duo in the attacking third and their movement can trouble United’s defence. Former Manchester United man Jonny Evans will be tasked to keep the opposition attackers at bay as a leader in a back three.

Mason Greenwood is likely to lead the attack for the visitor with both Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial struggling for fitness. Paul Pogba was the game-changer against AC Milan and the French midfielder could start against the Foxes. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have helped their club keep a lot of clean sheets recently and looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not make any changes in the centre-back pairing.

When is Leicester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2020–21 Quarterfinal Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Leicester City vs Manchester United quarterfinal in FA Cup 2020-21 will be played at King Power Stadium on March 21, 2021 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2020–21 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Leicester City vs Manchester United match will be live telecast on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of Sony Network and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup encounter.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Leicester City vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2020–21 Quarterfinal Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming Leicester City vs Manchester United for its online fans in India. Manchester United will just about edge Leicester City in this crunch cup tie with the former boasting of world class talents that will have a say on the outcome of the contest.

