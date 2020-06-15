Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Football Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 05:34 PM IST
Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Still From Real Betis vs Sevilla Match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019-20 Online Streaming and Live Telecast: Sevilla will aim to extend their seven-match winning streak to another game when they visit Levante in La Liga 2019-20. Julen Lopetegui’s side are placed third in the league points table and can further consolidate their position with a win against Levante, who have won just one in their last five games. Both sides returned to action last week after a three-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic but has contrasting results. Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-0 in the Seville derby while Levante had to fight back from a goal down to draw 1-1- against Valencia. Levante vs Sevilla Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Paco Lopez-coached Levante’s last win came against Real Madrid but since then they have drawn two and lost another. They are currently placed 12th in the league standings, and with 34 points from 28 matches, are nine points clear of the relegation zone but must quickly find ways to eke out results. Levante will miss Roger Marti for this clash after the striker saw red against Valencia while Sevilla could rest forward Munir El Haddadi, who took a blow in the Seville derby win.

When is Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Levante vs Sevilla match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on June 15 (Monday). The match will be held at the Camilo Cano Stadium near Valencia. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Sadly, there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2019-20 in India and therefore matches are not being telecast live on television. Levante vs Sevilla match will also not be available for the live telecast.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Levante vs Sevilla, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the Levante vs Sevilla La Liga 2019-20 match on online platforms. Since there are no official broadcasters, mainstream OTT platforms will be live streaming the game. But fans can watch the match live on the official Facebook page of La Liga.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
